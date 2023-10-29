Crash in Hillsborough County kills 5, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning on a state road in Hillsborough County has resulted in five deaths, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 7 a.m., on State Road 674 at Balm Wimauma Road, just east of Wimauma.

According to a preliminary FHP crash report, a Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR-674 entered the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado.

A third vehicle that was traveling eastbound, a Chevy S-10, steered left in an attempt to avoid the wreck, rotating and ending up in a ditch after debris from the initial impact struck the vehicle.

Both directions of SR-674 were shut down, troopers said. Drivers were advised to seek alternate travel routes.

No other details were shared at the time of this report.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

