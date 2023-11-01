73º
Man critically injured in Oviedo crash, police say

Crash happened at intersection of County Road 419, Twin Rivers Boulevard

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

OVIEDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was critically injured in a crash on Tuesday evening, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of County Road 419 and Twin Rivers Boulevard.

The 37-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said, though they didn’t specify whether the patient was in the car or on the motorcycle.

Oviedo police said the intersection is expected to be shut down for a few hours.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

