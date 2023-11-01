Man critically injured in Oviedo crash, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was critically injured in a crash on Tuesday evening, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of County Road 419 and Twin Rivers Boulevard.

The 37-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said, though they didn’t specify whether the patient was in the car or on the motorcycle.

Oviedo police said the intersection is expected to be shut down for a few hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT - 419 at Twin Rivers Blvd. is currently shut down for a vehicle accident. Motorcycle vs. Car. Please avoid this area while detectives investigate this accident. The area will be shut down for at least a few hours. — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) November 1, 2023

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

