Thief, SUV sought in car break-ins at Oviedo day cares

Oviedo police say cars were broken into at day cares in the city.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are looking for the person and vehicle involved in car break-ins at two day care facilities.

Police on Friday posted to Facebook that officers are looking for a dark-colored SUV “that was involved in the commission of vehicle burglaries” on Tuesday.

According to police event reports, the burglaries happened in the same afternoon at The Goddard School of Oviedo on Central Avenue near County Road 419 and Doodle Bugs! on Mitchell Hammock Road near State Road 417.

“The suspect appears to be targeting unlocked vehicles with apparent valuables in view,” the post read.

Police also posted a reminder to parents.

“We would like to remind parents who are parking and dropping their children off at day cares or schools to please secure their valuables and lock their car doors. These burglaries only take seconds to commit,” police said.

Anyone with information about the SUV or the person involved in the thefts is asked to contact Oviedo police Detective Junny Valerio at jvalerio@cityofoviedo.net or 407-971-5718.