Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Orlando, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:48 a.m. to the 4400 block of N. Orange Blossom Trail, locating an adult victim, according to a statement from the Orlando Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries, investigators said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: