65º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Lake Brantley High student hit by school bus while riding bicycle in Seminole County

No students on bus at time of incident

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake Brantley High School, Traffic, Seminole County
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Brantley High School student riding his bicycle Wednesday morning was hit by a school bus, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

According to a district spokesperson, the 14-year-old boy went in front of the bus as it was pulling out of the high school over Sand Lake Road toward Forest City Elementary. The district said the bus had a green light when it entered Sand Lake Road.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the boy was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

There were no students on the bus.

The district said “the driver was not cited, and was not at fault per law enforcement.”

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email