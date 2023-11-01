Lake Brantley High student hit by school bus while riding bicycle in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Brantley High School student riding his bicycle Wednesday morning was hit by a school bus, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

According to a district spokesperson, the 14-year-old boy went in front of the bus as it was pulling out of the high school over Sand Lake Road toward Forest City Elementary. The district said the bus had a green light when it entered Sand Lake Road.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the boy was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

There were no students on the bus.

The district said “the driver was not cited, and was not at fault per law enforcement.”

No other details have been released.

