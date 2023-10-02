76º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

17-year-old killed in crash with school bus near Lake Minneola High School

78-year-old woman driving bus uninjured in wreck

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Minneola, Traffic, Fatal Crash, School Bus, Education, Lake Minneola High School
Fatal crash near Lake Minneola High School (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 17-year-old Minneola boy died Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle near a Lake County high school, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. on Hancock Road at Fox Trail Avenue near Lake Minneola High School.

The FHP said the school bus, driven by a 78-year-old Leesburg woman, collided with the teen, who was riding a bike.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Lake Hospital and was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The bus driver was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the FHP.

The sequence of events that led to the crash are under investigation, the FHP said.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email