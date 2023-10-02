17-year-old killed in crash with school bus near Lake Minneola High School

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 17-year-old Minneola boy died Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle near a Lake County high school, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:50 a.m. on Hancock Road at Fox Trail Avenue near Lake Minneola High School.

The FHP said the school bus, driven by a 78-year-old Leesburg woman, collided with the teen, who was riding a bike.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Lake Hospital and was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The bus driver was not injured and remained at the scene, according to the FHP.

The sequence of events that led to the crash are under investigation, the FHP said.

