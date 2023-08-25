WATCH LIVE: DeLand police give update on deadly law enforcement shooting

DeLAND, Fla. – A man was shot and killed by law enforcement Friday afternoon in DeLand, according to police.

Officers confirmed the shooting near the intersection of Woodland Boulevard and Euclid Avenue in a Facebook post. Officers said no one else, including officers or deputies, was injured in the shooting.

The man’s identity has not been released and investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Both DeLand police and Volusia County deputies are on the scene. It is not known whether the man was shot by a DeLand officer or a Volusia deputy.

Police swarmed the area around 2 p.m., the department said in a statement on social media.

Woodland Boulevard was shut down in that area, the post added. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

