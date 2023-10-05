Lake Minneola High senior killed in school bus crash honored on what would have been his 18th birthday

Students and staff at Lake Minneola High School sign a birthday card for Sherman Vannoy.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Days after being killed in a crash with a school bus, a Lake Minneola High School senior was honored Thursday on what would have been his 18th birthday.

Sherman “Isaiah” Vannoy was riding his bicycle near the entrance of the high school Monday morning when he was struck by a school bus. He was taken to South Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Lake County Schools said the entire school sang “Happy Birthday” Thursday morning and had a giant birthday card for students to sign.

The district said the bus driver, a 78-year-old Leesburg woman, was distraught after the crash.

The bus driver was hired in November 2021. She is currently on leave following the incident, according to the district.

The school is also planning a moment of silence between volleyball games Thursday night at the school.

According to a GoFundMe, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held this weekend at Real Life Church in Clermont.

