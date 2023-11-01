65º
Melbourne man killed when car goes airborne, crashes in Brevard County

Crash happened on US-1 and Helmsman Place

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Melbourne man was killed Tuesday night when his car went airborne and crashed in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on US-1 and Helmsman Place.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis south on US-1 when he went off the roadway and tried to get back onto the road, rotating the vehicle and causing it to go off the grass shoulder.

Troopers said the car went airborne and then hit an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

