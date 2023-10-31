Crash shuts down I-4 in Osceola County

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 blocked in Osceola County, according to FL 511.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near before mile marker 62.

Traffic is reported to be backed up to before mile marker 63.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are closed in the area.

Updated: Crash in Osceola County on I-4 West, before MM 62/World Dr, and traffic backed up to before MM 63. All lanes closed. Last updated at 08:10 PM. https://t.co/ssHLUbjptU — FL511 I-4 (@fl_511_i4) October 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

