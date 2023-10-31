74º
Crash shuts down I-4 in Osceola County

Crash reported on I-4 westbound at mile marker 62

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle crash has the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 blocked in Osceola County, according to FL 511.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near before mile marker 62.

Traffic is reported to be backed up to before mile marker 63.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 4 are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

