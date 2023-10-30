85º
Man struck, killed in Osceola County hit-and-run crash

Crash happened on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Westside Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in Osceola County after being struck by a couple of vehicles, including one that drove off from the wreck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened Monday around 5:20 a.m. on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Westside Boulevard.

According to a crash report, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking across Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The pedestrian, only described as being a man, was not in a marked crosswalk.

The impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown in front of another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima, troopers said. FHP said a witness reported the pedestrian may have been hit by other vehicles after being hit by the Nissan.

The man, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers said the first vehicle that struck the man drove off. It is believed to be a Toyota SUV or truck with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

