Florida trooper hit by drunk driver while responding to Polk County crash, officials say

Crash happened on US-98 near Florida Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Florida Highway Patrol trooper struck by drunk driver, according to agency. (Florida Highway Patrol)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida trooper responding to a crash in Polk County was struck early Monday by a drunk driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on US-98 near Florida Avenue.

According to FHP, the trooper was turning left onto Florida Avenue when a 20-year-old Lakeland man driving a Hyundai Accent ran a red light on US-98 and struck the patrol car’s passenger side.

The trooper, 51, and a passenger in the Hyundai both had minor injuries.

The Hyundai driver, identified as Jesus Eduardo Cano Zamora, also had minor injuries.

He was arrested and faces several charges, including DUI and driving without a license.

