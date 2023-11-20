Police talked to man at Daytona Beach home before murder-suicide, report says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police spoke to the man involved in a murder-suicide Friday night, an hour before he and his wife were found dead, according to an incident report released by the agency.

Police found Courtney Clark, 48, dead on her porch at their home in the area of 1400 Hancock Road around 9:10 p.m. Friday. They say they found Jeffrey Clark, 67, dead inside the home with a single gunshot wound, and a gun laying on the floor in front of him.

According to the incident report, police came to the Clarks’ apartment just after 8 p.m. for a well-being check on Jeffrey Clark. While Jeffery Clark was at first reluctant to come to the door, he eventually came out to the screened-in patio and talked to officers. Police said he told officers he’d been having a disagreement with his wife, who was out at the time. The report stressed that Jeffery Clark showed no signs of being depressed or wanting to harm himself or others.

A witness told police that Courtney Clark came home after the police left, and they overheard Jeffrey Clark accuse his wife of calling the police on him, which she said she didn’t do. According to police, the witness also said Courtney Clark then walked outside the apartment and said she was afraid to go back inside.

Witnesses later heard the couple arguing outside, and then from inside the apartment, police said. Then they told police they heard multiple gunshots followed by silence.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: