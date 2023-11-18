2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were found dead in a Daytona Beach apartment Friday night, what police say is currently being ruled as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to a call of shots fired at 1400 Hancock Blvd., the address of the Lakeside Gardens apartment complex, according to a news release.

Multiple witnesses told police that a male and a female had been outside, verbally arguing, before their altercation carried on into the apartment and seemingly only escalated. The witnesses then reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by silence, the release states.

Responding officers reached the scene by 9:12 p.m. and located a male and a female dead within the apartment, police said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Investigators do not believe there are any suspects outstanding, nor that there is a risk to the general public’s well-being, the release states.

The police department said its thoughts and prayers were with the families of those involved in the tragic incident.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: