DeLand businesses bank on shopping local for ‘Small Business Saturday’

DELAND, Fla. – While most have their minds on Black Friday, it is also the eve of Small Business Saturday. The goal of the annual shop local event is to spotlight deals at small local owned stores instead of filling large big box retailers this holiday season.

In downtown DeLand, shelves are stocked with merchandise in expectation for the shopping event.

Inside Groovy Records along North Woodland Boulevard, longtime musician Jerry Schafer said customer service inside a small business like his is unmatched when compared to chain stores.

“The whole store is my favorite area,” Schafer said. “What happens is: you walk up to the record? You buy the gift or record. You walk up to the counter? You pay the cashier, and that’s the end of it. You think that is what happens here? No. Here, we are answering questions. We know about the artists, which year, who’s playing with them.”

Although Groovy Records is selling special Black Friday merchandise, Shafer said the community shopping locally on Saturday could have the biggest impact.

“You spend the money in a small business, any small business in Deland and anywhere that has small businesses, that family eats that day, that night and that is the difference,” Schafer said. “When someone has the answer, you know it. And the biggest difference about small business because if you have passion like that, your customers know it.”

A short walk up North Woodland Boulevard, Carol Forest said she transformed her passion for traveling the world into her store Orchid Rain.

“People who don’t travel a lot, they can come in here and experience like they are shopping in another country. What places inspire you the most? Well, I just got back from Bali. I spent two months over there, and my grandbabies are over there,” Forest said.

From hand-painted Turkish accessories to Bali crystals, Forest said small businesses allow customers to experience the products through the eyes of the owner.

“I do it. I’m like off the charts, as you can see. I travel a lot,” Forest said.

Her longtime friend Cherie also relocated her psychic reading business from Cassadaga to Orchid Rain. The duo said it’s another example of the unique experiences small businesses create.

Saturday’s small business sales event is expected to take place across the county this weekend.

