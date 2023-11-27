Naked man arrested at Disneyland after stripping down on ‘It’s A Small World’ attraction

1955: Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 26-year-old man was arrested after stripping down to his underwear and climbing through the “It’s A Small World” attraction at Disneyland, according to ABC7.com.

According to the report, cast members stopped the ride in an effort to keep the situation calm.

The man then went outside the attraction, where he was spotted totally naked at the California theme park, ABC7 reported.

The man was then arrested and taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police say he was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

You can watch the video from ABC7.com in the video player below.