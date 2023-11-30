What’s what? Here’s what to know about flu, COVID, cold and RSV symptoms

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the time of year when it feels like everyone knows someone who is sick. So, how do you know what’s going around and what your cough, runny nose, or fever really is?

News 6 spoke to two local pediatricians who say they’re seeing patients come in for flu, the respiratory illness RSV and COVID-19. Because the symptoms can be similar, it can be difficult to distinguish which one you have.

Dr. Salma Elfaki with the Nona Pediatric Center said she has treated patients for flu A and B, and RSV post-Thanksgiving.

“Since everybody has come back from break my schedule is full,” Elfaki said. “I’m seeing a lot of RSV. I haven’t seen these large numbers since, you know, the pandemic.”

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC. Young children and older adults, especially those with certain underlying health conditions, are typically at higher risk for severe illness.

“With RSV in particular, it’s a lot of clear, runny nose, and then a person can develop a raspy cough and wheezing,” Elfaki said.

HealthyChildren.org lists the signs families should look for:

RSV symptoms: May include fever, cough, fatigue, stuffy nose, shortness of breath, sneezing, fast/short breaths, flaring nostrils, wheezing and grunting, poor feeding/no appetite. You may also notice their head bobbing or chest caving in between and under their ribs with each breath. Symptoms are usually the worst on days 3 through 5 and last about 7 to 14 days.

Flu symptoms: May include fever, chills, headache, body aches, dry cough, fatigue, stuffy nose and sore throat. Some children may throw up and have diarrhea. Symptoms show up about 1 to 4 days after being exposed to a sick person.

COVID-19 symptoms: <ay include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, congestion, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, sneezing, vomiting/diarrhea, or loss of taste/smell. Symptoms show up two to 14 days after infection.

Cold symptoms: May include fever, cough, fatigue, stuffy nose, sore throat, sneezing, slightly swollen glands. Colds are upper respiratory infections that can be caused by many viruses. Healthy children get about 6-10 colds a year.

Dr. Candice Jones, a pediatrician at Orange Blossom Family Health, said patients with persistent symptoms should consider seeking additional care.

“Certainly, if you’re not getting better,” Jones said. “If I’m not breathing right, if my fever has lasted four or five days, if I’m not able to keep fluids, vomiting or having diarrhea, those are some symptoms where you need to get in to see your pediatrician, urgent care or emergency room even.”

Jones said you shouldn’t hesitate to call your pediatrician if your child is sick. She said follow their advice to avoid the viruses that are spreading.

“We’re in the sick season of viruses, so that is to be expected,” Jones said. “If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t spread it to everyone else. Take your kids to see their pediatrician or get them care if you’re worried about them, and by all means with everything circulating make sure you’re getting the vaccine.”

How much flu is spreading in Florida right now?

The CDC updates their flu map weekly and posts the information online. According to the most recent map, Florida has one of the highest infection rates in the country.

The CDC also has a weekly viral respiratory illness snapshot that is shared online. It includes this short summary reported on Nov. 27:

The U.S. is experiencing elevated RSV activity, particularly among young children, and COVID-19 activity remains elevated. RSV test positivity has exceeded COVID-19 test positivity. Influenza activity continues to increase in most of the country, with emergency department use for influenza approaching the level observed for COVID-19.

A group of omicron variants (XBB and its sublineages) are the predominant lineages detected in the U.S., with HV.1 being most common. The prevalence of another lineage, BA.2.86 , is projected to account for 5-15% of currently circulating variants. CDC continues to monitor HV.1, BA.2.86, and all other lineages.

Hospital bed occupancy and capacity, including within intensive care units, remain stable nationally.

