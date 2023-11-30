Winter Park gears up for 71st Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade

The Winter Park Ukulele Society at a Christmas parade in the past.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park’s Park Avenue will be lined with spectators this weekend for the city’s 71st annual Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade.

The parade will lead more than 80 organizations from Cole Avenue to Lyman Avenue.

The lineup will include all sorts of people from marching bands to scouting groups, local first responders and dignitaries, not leaving out the famous Santa Claus himself, according to the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

This event bills itself as the oldest continuous Christmas parade in Central Florida and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

