Ocala ‘porch pirate’ caught on video nabbing package. Have you seen her?

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a “porch pirate” who was captured on video taking a package from the front door of a local home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the theft happened at a home in the 4200 block of NE 33rd Ave. on Nov. 29.

The “pirate” was spotted picking up the package and stashing it under her jacket before running from the home, doorbell video shows.

In a release, deputies said the woman then fled north along Northeast 33rd Avenue.

Anyone with information on the woman or her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-7867 or by clicking here.

Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward, according to the sheriff’s office.

