Driver killed in Ocala crash after vehicle strikes fence, trailer

A driver was killed after their vehicle left the road and struck a fence and trailer in Marion County, according go the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened near NE Jacksonville Road and NE 53rd Street in Ocala around 6:59 p.m.

The “vehicle exited the roadway and struck a fence and a trailer that was parked on private property,” the FHP said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash, but troopers did not specify if they died at the scene or at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

