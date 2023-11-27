73º
Driver killed in Ocala crash after vehicle strikes fence, trailer

Crash happened near NE Jacksonville Road, NE 53rd Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A driver was killed after their vehicle left the road and struck a fence and trailer in Marion County, according go the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened near NE Jacksonville Road and NE 53rd Street in Ocala around 6:59 p.m.

The “vehicle exited the roadway and struck a fence and a trailer that was parked on private property,” the FHP said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash, but troopers did not specify if they died at the scene or at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

