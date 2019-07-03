3 new seafood spots in Orlando

If you've got seafood on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Orlando eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for seafood.

Bird of Paradise

3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 105 PHOTO: ANDI P./YELP



Bird of Paradise is a wine bar and organic restaurant with seafood.

The business is an update of the popular Florida & Co. farm-to-table restaurant in the East End Market, according to bungalower.com. It specializes in organic, tropical foods that are gluten-free, low-glycemic, vegan, vegetarian, grain-free, paleo, keto and dairy-free. On the menu, look for heritage local meats, wild local seafood and local organic tempeh, fashioned with olive or coconut oils into dishes such as shrimp, chicken, pork or tempeh lettuce wraps and bowls; ceviche; and wild Florida shrimp.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out three reviews, Bird of Paradise has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Andi P., who reviewed the eatery on June 3, wrote, "It's really just a tropical update to the previous tenant, owned and run by the same people. This means you'll still be able to purchase bottles of beer and interesting wines at the glorious wooden bar, while chowing on healthy bowls and small dishes with a tropical flair."

Yelper Blair VanHorn T. wrote, "I got the mojo chicken bowl and my boyfriend got the jerk chicken bowl. We both could not stop saying how flavorful each bite was! Going back super soon."

King Cajun Crawfish

7637 Turkey Lake Road PHOTO: barry f./YELP



King Cajun Crawfish is a Cajun/Creole and seafood spot.

This is the latest location of King Cajun Crawfish, a Louisiana-style fish house with a Vietnamese accent. It specializes in boiled shellfish, including shrimp, blue crab, king crab legs and Dungeness crab — and crawfish, of course — as well as fried shrimp, oysters, crab, shrimp and other delectables and Big Easy favorites like gumbo and jambalaya. According to orangeobserver.com, there really is a secret sauce — owner Tuan Tran's Shabang sauce, which he says is the restaurant's proprietary mixture.

Yelp users are generally positive about King Cajun Crawfish Dr. Phillips, which currently holds four stars out of 12 reviews on the site.

Yelper Lilliea J. wrote, "First time visiting this new place and we absolutely enjoyed the food selection, service and atmosphere. We had the snow crab and shrimp po' boy with sweet potato fries (small up-charge for sweet potato fries)."

Yelper Mike F. added, "Good flavor and good service. We tried them for the first time and really enjoyed it. Crawfish, crabs and shrimp were all delicious."

Check it out for yourself. It's open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Memories of Peru

5700 International Drive, Florida Center Photo: memories of peru/Yelp

Memories of Peru is a steakhouse and seafood and Peruvian spot.

The restaurant specializes in pollos a la brasa — Peruvian-style roast chicken — but its menu encompasses a wide variety of offerings. They include fish and beef preparations, many accented with the distinctive Peruvian aji pepper. There's also Peruvian-style fried rice.

The eatery currently holds 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Thomas S., who was one of the first users to visit the spot on June 11, wrote, "The seafood soup was full of seafood and also came with a whole crab. We had never seen a whole crab with seafood soup before. Loved it."

Yelper Rick R. noted, "The restaurant is extremely clean and the servers always treat you well and with a smile."

Memories of Peru is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline