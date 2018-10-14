Thousands fill streets as part of Orlando's 'Come Out With Pride 2018'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Plenty of roads were shut down in downtown Orlando as "Come Out With Pride 2018" culminated with quite the parade Saturday.

The streets of Orlando were coated with all the colors of the rainbow as thousands made their way out for Orlando's annual LGBTQ celebration.

The weeklong Pride festivities continued all the way around Lake Eola, highlighted with "The Most Colorful Parade."

Elena Singh brought her daughter to the festivities. She just moved back to Orlando after leaving the area 16 years ago.

"It's nice to see there are still places where it doesn't matter. Love is love," she said. "Streets shut down, streets full of people. It's very overwhelming, and I'm just glad I can experience it with my daughter now."

The parade downtown featured some familiar faces and some popular personalities, like reality TV star Carson Kressley.

Ron Lee and his wife, Barbara, live just half a mile away from Pulse Nightclub. The two are excited to see the love and support from the community still going strong.

"It means everything to see it hasn't died," Barbara Lee said. "And that the continuing care for the gay lesbian, transgender community is still alive in this environment."

The festivities continue with fireworks at Lake Eola that were scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Saturday.

