Reward offered for information about Ocala couple's suspicious death

Robert Cooper and Ariel Prim were found dead in their Ocala home on July 28, 2018. Detectives are seeking information about their suspicious deaths. (Image: MCSO)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are offering a reward for information about a couple who died in July after their home burned to the ground under suspicious circumstances.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the house fire at the 4000 block of SE 84th Lane Road on July 28, 2018. A 911 caller said the house had "burned to the ground," according to authorities.



Firefighters said they found the structure already burned down when they arrived. The remains of Robert Cooper and Ariel Prim people were found in the debris, according to officials. In December, MCSO Major Crimes detectives confirmed the remains found belonged to the husband and wife through DNA evidence.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire, but a cause has not been determined.

Detectives said the couple died under suspicious circumstances. The Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and Marion County Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information about the couple's death is asked to contact the Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.

