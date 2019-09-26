The 5 best skin care spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite skin care spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top skin care spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for skin care.

1. Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar

Photo: Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar/Yelp

Topping the list is Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar. Located at 541 Virginia Drive in Lake Formosa, the blow out, massage and skin care business is the highest-rated skin care spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.

2. Flawless Wax & Spa

Photo: Flawless Wax & Spa/Yelp

Next up is Lake Eola Heights's Flawless Wax & Spa, situated at 208 E. Colonial Drive With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the waxing, skin care and permanent makeup spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio

Photo: refresh at mosaic hair studio/Yelp

Lake Formosa's Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio, located at 537 Virginia Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa, skin care and massage spot five stars out of 63 reviews.

4. TS Skin Care

Photo: andrea a./Yelp

Over in College Park, check out TS Skin Care, which has earned five stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp. You can find the medical spa, skin care and acne treatment spot at 1520 Edgewater Drive, Suite A.

5. Essentials Spa & Salon Metrowest

Photo: essential spa & salon metrowest/Yelp

And then there's Essentials Spa & Salon Metrowest, a local favorite with four stars out of 128 reviews. Stop by 1507 Park Center Drive, Unit 1K to hit up the day spa and skin care spot next time the urge strikes.

