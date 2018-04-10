Lonely goose runs a fowl, causing chaos in DeBary neighborhood

DeBARY, Fla. - Residents say they are tired of having their feathers ruffled by an aggressive goose wreaking havoc in a DeBary neighborhood on Green Reed Road.

For weeks, some neighbors said the goose has been nothing but trouble, chasing people and damaging property. Leah Jones Digges took cellphone video of the goose that she said ripped apart her neighbor's window screens.

"He's also broken several windows," Digges said. "You can't even sit out in your yard in peace anymore because of this guy."

Resident Jennifer Gesule said the goose will also go after neighborhood kids.

"He usually follows the kids home from the bus stop or he tries to attack everyone who is at the bus stop," she said.

However, residents said the goose wasn't always so fowl.

"He had a friend and then the friend passed," Gesule said. "I don't know what happened with the friend, but his friend died and that's when the goose went a little bit crazy."

News 6 found the goose roaming the streets and neighborhood pond on Tuesday with a flock of ducks and making honking sounds wherever it went. While some neighbors said they're fed up and have called wildlife services asking for him to be removed, others on the block said the wildlife is part of the neighborhood's charm.

"I don't think he should be harmed," Gesule said. "I think they should get a friend for him."

One neighbor said a local wildlife service could be picking up the goose and relocating him to a different pond, but it's unclear when that'll happen.

