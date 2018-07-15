Man dies after being shot, crashing his car, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man has died after being shot and then crashing his car, according to officials from the Longwood Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a shots fired call just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at State Road 434 and Powell Street. At the same time, officers were dispatched to a crash at South Seminole Hospital, according to a news release. The hospital is about two miles from the suspected shooting scene.

The release said officials were able to determine that the driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot during the shooting on S.R. 434. Officials said the driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police are investigating the incident.

