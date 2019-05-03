Lyft driver accused of hitting woman after she wouldn't give her a 5-star rating

ORLANDO,Fla. - A Lyft driver in Orange County is accused of hitting a woman with her car after her passenger told her she would not give her a 5-star rating.

Ileanexie Hernandez was charged with aggravated battery.

Around midnight on May 1 Orange County deputies responded to an aggravated battery with a vehicle call in the 3700 block of South Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando, according to the arrest affidavit.

Investigators said the victim told deputies she and her daughter ordered a Lyft to go to 7-Eleven at 39th Street and Orange Blossom Trail.

The victim said the driver had attitude the entire trip, according to investigators.

The driver started driving the car in a reckless manner, the victim told deputies.

After the trip, the victim told the driver she would not give her a 5-star rating, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told investigators the driver attempted to hit her with the car but missed.

Investigators said the victim tried to get the license plate of the Lyft driver.

While she was doing this, the Lyft driver intentionally hit her with the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told deputies she had a cut on her left leg just below the knee.

The report said Hernandez told them women, “I will end you ******* tonight.”

A witness saw the incident go down and confirmed the victim’s story, according to the arrest affidavit.

Authorities found the car used in the incident on Michigan Street.

Hernandez was then arrested on aggravated battery charges.



