Lyman High student used speaker to blast gunfire audio in hallway, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two days after shooting threats were found in multiple bathrooms at Lyman High School, a student is accused of using a speaker to play audio of gunfire in the hallway, according to Longwood police.

Officers said the student took advantage of the fact that students and faculty were on edge Thursday, two days after the written threats, which were later deemed not credible, were found on bathroom stalls.

[PREVIOUS: Threat found written on bathroom walls at Lyman High, school says]

Police said the boy, whose name has not been released, used a Bluetooth speaker to play audio that sounded like gunfire as students were walking to assembly.

Once officers were able to determine that there was not actually an active shooter on campus, the student was identified and arrested.

On Tuesday, officers discovered the written threats indicating that there would be a shooting at the school on Thursday and that students should stay home on the stall walls of three different bathrooms, police said.

On Wednesday, officials announced that surveillance video helped them identify the two students involved and they were arrested. Their identities have not been released.

"Seminole County Schools and our law enforcement agencies will not tolerate this type of activity. Please be assured, there is absolutely zero threat to the Lyman campus," a message to parents read.

Students are asked to report threats or any suspicious activity to a school employee, submit it through the P3 Campus app or call the SpeakOut hotline at 1-800-423-8477.

