Threat found written on bathroom walls at Lyman High, school says

iStock/VM

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video helped administrators identify the two students who wrote a threat on bathroom walls at Lyman High School, officials said.

On Tuesday, school officials said they found a threat message written on the walls of several bathrooms across campus.

"We immediately began to research the message denoted and at this time, there is no reason to believe that this threat is real," administrators said in a statement to the campus community.

On Wednesday, officials announced that surveillance video helped them identify the two students involved and they were arrested. Their identities have not been released.

"Seminole County Schools and our law enforcement agencies will not tolerate this type of activity. Please be assured, there is absolutely zero threat to the Lyman campus," a message to parents read.

Students are asked to report threats or any suspicious activity to a school employee, submit it through the P3 Campus app or call the SpeakOut hotline at 1-800-423-8477.

