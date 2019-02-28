Lynx CEO's future up for discussion at board meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. - During a monthly meeting on Thursday, the Lynx board will discuss the future of the company's chief financial officer and possible bus investments.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The agenda does not list specifics about what could take place in regard to CEO Edward Johnson, who has been in the role since 2016. Lynx general counsel Pat Christiansen will lead that presentation and discussion.

Board members will also discuss the possibility of investing $230,000 into buses that have logged 500,000 or more miles because the company cannot afford to replace them, given that each bus costs $550,000.

The transportation company's financial situation as a whole will be up for discussion as members discuss the results of a route optimization and try to find money-saving solutions.

