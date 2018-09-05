Magic bringing new sports, entertainment complex to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic is continuing its effort to revitalize the city with a new, multilevel sports and entertainment complex situated next to the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

The NBA team made the announcement Wednesday in a news release, saying that the $200 million investment will bring more dining, entertainment, lodging and job options to the area.

“Like with the Amway Center, this has been several years of planning and working with the City to find the right avenue to add another iconic destination that will add to the core of downtown,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “We look forward to entering this new stage as we work with our partners to make Orlando a great place to live, work and play.”

The building will serve as the Orlando Magic's headquarters and will feature seven levels of office space, multifamily residences, restaurants, a hotel, event space and more.

Rendering of Orlando Magic's new headquarters in downtown Orlando.

Part of the proposal also includes plans to ensure the building, which formerly served as the Orlando Police Department's headquarters, is equipped with the latest technology, renewable utilities and security enhancements.

Martins said this new project will expand the Magic's footprint in downtown Orlando and help revitalize the Parramore area with new growth and development.

“It’s our neighborhood and it’s important to us that we continue to help revitalize it,” Martins said. “We think this is another significant step. Like the great addition of Orlando City Soccer’s stadium, hopefully this is a spark for others to invest in that part of downtown. Downtown really stretches from Orange Avenue to Camping World Stadium. So, this is an opportunity to spark the western side of that stretch.”

Officials are in the process of securing tenants for the office and retail portions of the project.

