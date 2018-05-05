Man, 54, injured in Orange County stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing that took place in the 7000 block of Aloma Avenue on Friday.

The victim is a 54-year-old man. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Deputies suspect a 38-year-old man is responsible for the crime. He is known to the victim, according to a news release.

The stabbing took place just before 7:15 p.m. and it’s being investigated as an aggravated battery case.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable.

Deputies aren’t sure what prompted the fight between the men.

No further details are available at this time.

