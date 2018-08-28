Man accused of 5 years of stalking family, throwing dog poop in their yard

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has been arrested after five years of stalking a family that lived down the street from him, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that the man's behavior was likely racially motivated.

Brian Szikney, 62, was arrested Saturday on charges of stalking and aggravated stalking after court-imposed conditions. Szikney received the court order of non-hostile contact in 2013. The victim told deputies that Szikney had continued the behavior even after the order was issued.

The victims are a family that live down the street from Szikney's house on the 5000 block of Satel Drive. Both the father and grandfather of the family made statements to deputies regarding Szikney's behavior.

Victims told authorities that Szikney has stalked and harassed the family in multiple ways, including hiding in bushes and watching the family's children, throwing bags of his dog's feces in their yard, breaking a mirror on one of the family's vehicles, threatening to kill the family's dogs and making derogatory, racially motivated comments.

Szikney's behavior has caused the family members "substantial emotional distress, fear and seems racially motivated," according to the arrest affidavit.

The current no-contact order against Szikney is part of a pretrial release regarding a separate stalking and battery case in which the father of the family is a witness. The makes Szikney's current allegations of stalking a violation the terms of his pre-trial release, putting him in jail on even more charges.

Szikney is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

