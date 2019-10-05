Man accused of hit-and-run on Orange Blossom Trail granted bond

ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael Platter, 33, of Kissimmee, was granted bond of $25,300 before a judge, after being accused of fleeing from a crash where two men were killed and a woman was injured early Friday.

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. Friday on Orange Blossom Trail between Central Florida Parkway and Taft Vineland Road, south of Orlando. OBT was closed in the area, but the road was later reopened.

FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said Plattner was speeding down OBT in a 2007 Mercedes SUV when it crashed into the back of a 2013 Toyota Camry near Taft Vineland Road.

Investigators said the driver of the Camry was making a U-turn and heading south on OBT when the crash happened.

The FHP said the Camry ran off the road and crashed into a pole.

News 6 has learned two men in that Camry died: Alexander Francois, 28, and Hansel Mendez Catano, 36, both of Kissimmee. A third woman inside the sedan had to be taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

After the crash, Troopers said Plattner ran, leaving behind an injured woman who was in his SUV. But he didn't get far.

"We called in Orange County K-9. Orange County K-9 tracked him, and he was located about a mile away from the scene," Lt. Montes said.

News 6 has learned troopers are looking to possibly add more charges against Plattner and are investigating to see if he was impaired during the crash. If convicted, Plattner could face anywhere from four to 30 years in prison.

Montes said Plattner has at least 17 traffic citations since 2015, ranging from driving without a license to careless driving. Montes said his license had been suspended for 30 days in 2014 for getting 12 points within 12 months, but he had a valid license at the time of this crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.