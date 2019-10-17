Man accused of inappropriately touching children at Disney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 50-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching two children during a trip to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the mother of the first victim said she was with her child at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe when a man inappropriately touched her child, who then started crying.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, records show.

Deputies said a short time later, they received another report of a man with the same description inappropriately touching someone in the preshow area of the Haunted Mansion ride.

The man, identified as James Anthony Jones, of Orlando, was located at the theme park that night, according to the affidavit.

Jones was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim between 12 and 15 years old.

During a court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered that he be held of $50,000 bond and that he not return to Disney or go to any areas where children congregate.

A Disney spokesperson said Jones is no longer allowed on property.

"We take these kinds of allegations seriously, and when we became aware of the allegations, we engaged law enforcement. He has been trespassed from Walt Disney World," a company spokesperson said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.