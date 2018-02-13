Man accused of killing Winter Park caregiver found competent for trial

Scott Nelson, left, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Jennifer Fulford, right.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Scott Nelson, who is accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caretaker, was found competent to stand trial Tuesday by the Bureau of Prisons and an independent Orlando doctor.

Nelson is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection with the death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, who was found dead in an area off Apopka-Vineland Road on Sept. 30.

Nelson also faces federal charges over a probation violation related to a previous bank robbery, but Judge Karla Spaulding on Tuesday said it's expected that Nelson's federal case will be placed on hold until his murder trial is completed.

Spaulding also ordered Nelson not to write any other letters to Judge Anne C. Conway, one of which began, "Yo b****, it's me yo boy in dah joint."

"I need you to stop doing that," Spaulding said.

"What would happen if I do?" Nelson asked. "If I feel like writing a judge, I will, no matter what you may feel."

Spaulding told Nelson that if he continues to send letters to Conway, they will be stricken and not given to her and that federal marshals would pay him a visit.

"You do have First Amendment rights, but those First Amendment rights do not override judgment of the courts," Spaulding said.

Scott Nelson's letter to Judge Conway

Fulford was reported missing on Sept. 27 after she didn't pick up her boss' son from school, according to an affidavit. Fulford's boss found her purse on the bathroom floor at his home, but her debit card, cellphone, ID and other personal items were missing, the report said.

Surveillance footage from a Wells Fargo in Winter Park showed Nelson using Fulford's debit card to withdraw $300 from an ATM and then again at another Wells Fargo in Jacksonville on Sept. 29, according to the affidavit.

Nelson was arrested at a Jacksonville motel, officials said.

