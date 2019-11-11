Man accused of stealing 30+ phones at Electric Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man has been accused of stealing more than 30 phones at the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Carlos Perez-Hernandez, 34, was charged with grand theft.

Police said around 9 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to Camping World Stadium for a report of stolen cellphones.

A witness said he saw a man in a tie-dye blue hoodie pickpocket phones from the pockets of several people at the event, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit shows the witness told police the man put the phones in a black backpack.

The witness pointed out the man to a couple officers.

Police said they identified the man as Carlos Perez-Hernandez.

Investigators said his backpack was heavy.

Officers said they found 34 phones in the backpack.

Authorities said all the phones were in airplane mode to prevent the victims from finding their phones.

The officers disabled the phones from airplane mode and three victims came forward to get their phone, according to police.

Police said the victims said they think they were pick-pocketed near the Kinetic Energy Stage.

This is the same area police found Perez-Hernandez.

Some of the phones were the latest model for iPhone and Samsung devices, according to police.

Investigators said Perez was transported to the Orange County Jail.

