Man accused of taking upskirt photos in Marshalls store

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is facing voyeurism charges after police say he targeted a young woman while she was shopping.

Investigators say Westley Gonzalez-Rios, 29, took upskirt photos of the woman while she was shopping Monday inside the Marshalls at the Colonial Plaza Mall.

According to an arrest report, when confronted by a loss prevention officer at the store, Gonzalez-Rios tried deleting something on his phone.

Police say after being detained, they also found two guns inside his car.

Gonzalez-Rios has since bonded out of jail, but is facing charges of video voyeurism.

