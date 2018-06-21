News

Man accused of taking upskirt photos in Marshalls store

Westly Gonzalez-Rios, 29, arrested in Orlando on voyeurism charges

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is facing voyeurism charges after police say he targeted a young woman while she was shopping. 

Investigators say Westley Gonzalez-Rios, 29, took upskirt photos of the woman while she was shopping Monday inside the Marshalls at the Colonial Plaza Mall. 

According to an arrest report, when confronted by a loss prevention officer at the store, Gonzalez-Rios tried deleting something on his phone. 

Police say after being detained, they also found two guns inside his car. 

Gonzalez-Rios has since bonded out of jail, but is facing charges of video voyeurism. 

 

 

