Man accused of touching women on UCF campus arrested

LEFT: Abdullah Mohammed Zaman, 30, a UCF PhD studnet was arrested on charges of battery. RIGHT: A sketch of the man women say touched them on campus without consent.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man University of Central Florida police say is behind a string of recent reports of women being inappropriately touched on campus has been arrested, UCF police said Friday.

Abdullah Mohammed Zaman, 30, was arrested Friday on three counts of battery and one count of attempted battery. UCF police spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said police will also file a fifth battery charge against him.

Three incidents were reported to UCF police recently in which students said a man approached them and touched them or tried to touch them without their consent.

In the latest case Jan. 22, a woman said a man in UCF parking Garage C approached her and when he tried to touch her, she ran away, police said.

The woman said she noticed the man following her before he asked her for a jump for his car, according to the incident report.

The woman told dispatchers that the man didn't touch her, but it was obvious that he wanted to assault her.

"Surveillance video and Wi-Fi and digital key logs helped police identify Zaman as a suspect," Gilmartin said. "Four of the five victims also positively selected Zaman out of a photo lineup and identified him as the man who approached them."

UCF police Chief Richard Beary said the arrest was possible because of police work, tipsters and technology.

"We appreciate your support. Remember if you see something, say something. It works," Beary said. "It worked well in this case. Our job is to keep you safe. Please continue to help us. Go Knights. Charge on."

UCF police said Zaman is a electrical engineering PhD student.

Zaman was booked into the Orange County Jail at 4:53 p.m. Friday.

