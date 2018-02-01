Man accused of killing woman who was identified by tattoos, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman who had to be identified by her tattoos after being found unconscious in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Felix Borbon, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft auto, tampering with evidence and arson, a news release said.

A bystander found Marie Guth, 29, on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound Monday morning. Deputies posted pictures of her tattoos online Monday in hopes that someone would be able to identify her.

She died Tuesday as a result of her injuries.

Orange County Sheriff''s Office public information officer Jeff Williamson said the victim knew a group of people who had been involved in a disagreement with Borbon during the past few weeks.

Williamson said Guth, Borbon and a friend of Guth's met early Sunday morning in an attempt to settle the disagreement. That's when deputies say Borbon shot Guth.

"This is an old beef that worked out between some mutual friends and unfortunately our victim got caught up in this discourse between these individuals," Williamson said.

Deputies said they believe Guth was shot five to seven hours before she was found on the side of the road.

Deputies have not provided further details on the circumstances surrounding her death.

Borbon was booked Wednesday night without bail.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.