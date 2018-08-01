Man admits to strangling wife, causing critical injuries, OCSO says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman is in critical condition Tuesday night after her husband admitted that he strangled her during a fight, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the couple’s home at Camden World Gateway Apartments and found the woman unconscious, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The man was taken into custody. A young child was present in the home at the time, officials added.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the woman, who was then rushed to Celebration Hospital following the domestic incident.

Stay with News 6 and clickorlando.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.