Woman accidentally shoots man in Brevard, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. - A man was airlifted to a hospital late Wednesday after he was accidentally shot by a woman in Brevard County, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. near Canaveral Groves Boulevard, north of Cocoa.

Brevard County sheriff's deputies said a preliminary investigation shows that a woman was handling a gun, which discharged, striking the man.

The victim was taken to a local sports complex, where he was placed into a helicopter and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, according to deputies.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

