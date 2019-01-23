Man arrested after making bomb threat on Votran bus, Ormond Beach police say

A man is in custody after Ormond Beach police said he made a bomb threat Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019 on a Votran Bus. (Image: Loren Korn/WKMG)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Several law enforcement agencies in Volusia County negotiated with a man who said he had a bomb on a public transportation bus in Ormond Beach Wednesday morning.

According to Ormond Beach police officials, a man was on a Votran bus for about an hour before he told passengers he had a bomb and made everyone get off the bus. Police said the man had two bags with him.

Daytona and Ormond Beach police negotiators were able to talk the man off the bus. He is in custody.

A1A was shut down near Bellaire Plaza in Daytona Beach during the incident. Businesses in the area and Seabreeze High School were notified to stay inside during the brief standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.