Man arrested after shoplifting, home invasion, stealing car, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 21-year-old gunman was arrested early Monday in Maitland on allegations of shoplifting from a Walmart before breaking into a home and stealing a family's car.

According to Altamonte Springs police, Brandon Houston was arrested on charges of armed robbery and armed home invasion.

Police said Houston was stopped by a loss-prevention officer at the Walmart at 200 S. State Road 434 when he pulled a gun and ran to the Oasis at Pearl Lake apartment complex. Houston entered an apartment, threatened the residents inside and took their vehicle, police said.

According to police, officers spotted the stolen vehicle leaving the complex and was located driving down a dead end to a gated home in Maitland, where he crashed and was apprehended.

"I didn’t know what was going on," the homeowner said. "I assumed the suspect was armed, otherwise they wouldn’t have shown that much force."

Houston was taken to the Orange County Jail.

No one was injured.

Brandon Houston.

