Man arrested after woman found shot to death in Econo Lodge room

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has been arrested after a woman was found fatally shot at an Econo Lodge, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the Econo Lodge in the 3800 block of McCoy Road after 8:30 p.m. Friday regarding a man-down call.

Deputies said the first calls to 911 stated the victim had fallen and struck her head, but subsequent calls stated that she had been shot.

The victim was unresponsive when found in one of the rooms at the Econo Lodge and had suffered a gunshot wound, deputies said.

The victim, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Jessica Burnette, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a suspect was found by deputies at a bus stop at Semoran Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, where the suspect, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Eric Rossman, 26, was found.

After an interview, deputies said Rossman was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Burnette and Rossman had been known to each other, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.