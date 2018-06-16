Woman found shot to death in Econo Lodge room

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a woman's death as suspicious in nature, after her body was found in a room at the Econo Lodge near the Orlando International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office confirmed that information Friday night.

The victim was a woman in her 20s.

Other motel guests heard the gunshot, the Sheriff's Office said.

At last check, investigators were working to find out what exactly happened, and interviewing people in the area.

