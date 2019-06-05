Man arrested for knockout punch at Miller's Ale House in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested on allegations of knocking out another man during a fight at a Miller's Ale House in Orange County, deputies said.

The fight was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 8123 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies said they found an unconscious 51-year-old man at the restaurant. Witnesses said the victim had been punched by a 28-year-old man and struck his head when fell backward, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital in serious condition.

The culprit was arrested on aggravated battery charges and booked into jail.

No other details, including what instigated the fight, have been released.

