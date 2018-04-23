Man arrested in Florida Mall robbery using fireworks as distraction, detectives say

Kevin Triana, 22, is accused of using fireworks to distract Florida Mall employees and steal a Rolex watch.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who authorities said used firecrackers to distract Florida Mall employees and steal a Rolex watch was arrested in South Carolina Sunday, officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Kevin Triana, 22, was one of two people who set off firecrackers on April 8 near a Mayor's jewelry store, scaring customers and distracting employees to allow the suspects to grab a Rolex watch, detectives said.

Orange County deputies responded to the scene after mall goers reported a possible active shooter.

“Eleven people were injured at that Florida mall when they were all running out because they thought it was an active shooter,” Orange County Detective Sgt. Joe Covelli said.

Triana and his "partner in crime," went to South Florida with the stolen watch, pawned it and then carried out another theft using the same method to distract jewelry store employees, Covelli said.

Covelli said OCSO detectives partnered with Miami-area law enforcement and used surveillance video to identify Triana as a suspect.

Triana was arrested in South Carolina on Sunday, where Covelli said he was casing other jewelry stores.

Triana’s alleged “partner in crime” is still wanted in connection with the thefts. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimeline.

