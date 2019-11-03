Man carjacked at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is at large after they carjacked a man at gunpoint, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the area of Balboa Drive and Pine Hills Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim told deputies, that while he was sitting at the red light, a person wearing a mask opened his door and pointed a gun at him, ordering him out of the car.

Deputies said the victim got out of his vehicle and the suspect got into the

driver seat as another unknown man wearing a mask got into the passenger seat.

According to officials, the suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

No other details have been released.

