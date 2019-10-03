Man charged with DUI manslaughter in double fatal crash in Ocoee

Florida Highway Patrol

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Apopka man has been charged with DUI manslaughter in a double fatal crash on State Road 429 near State Road 50 in Ocoee on the night of April 11.

The Florida Traffic Crash report shows Thomas Greene, 25, had a blood alcohol level of .23.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Greene was driving a 2007 Ford pickup north on the entrance ramp from S.R. 50 to northbound S.R. 429 when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the northbound lanes of S.R. 429 and overturned onto a 2007 Toyota that was headed south.

The driver of the Toyota, Yordani Mellado Perez, 39, of Apopka, and one of two passengers in the pickup died in the crash, troopers said.

Investigators said Joseph Ruiz was one of the passengers who died.

The crash report showed a diagram of the crash.

